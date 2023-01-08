Worker killed as under-construction building collapses in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a sad incident, one person was killed and few others injured after a portion of an under-construction building collapsed in Kukatpally area in Hyderabad on Saturday.



Slabs on the fourth and fifth floor of the building caved in when construction workers were busy. Two workers were trapped under the rubble while owner M Lakshman Rao and three workers were injured.

Police, Disaster Response Force (DRF), and firefighting personnel rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations. One worker was dead and the efforts were on to retrieve the body. The rescue operation was on to rescue another worker trapped in the rubble.

Municipal officials also rushed to the spot and launched an investigation. They suspect that the use of poor-quality material led to the incident.