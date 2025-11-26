Wow! TG cop pedals 4,249 km in 18 days

Hyderabad: Displaying extraordinary endurance and the spirit of national unity, Telangana Police constable Regalla Gopi has completed the monumental Kashmir to Kanyakumari Cycling Expedition, covering an astonishing 4,249 kilometres in just 18 days.

The nationwide expedition, organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports in association with the Fit India Movement, commemorated the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel the Iron Man of India, who united the country. Starting on October 31, the event brought together 150 cyclists, who rode the length of India, celebrating fitness, determination, and the message of one India.

Representing the Telangana Police with distinction, PC 3360 Regalla Gopi of CAR Khammam braved challenging terrains and diverse weather conditions to complete the entire route. His journey stands as a testament to the power of perseverance and the commitment of the state police force to national initiatives promoting health and unity.

Recognising this exceptional feat, Deputy Superintendent of Police and Sports Officer RV Rama Rao, along with RI & Administrator of Gachibowli Stadium K Madhu, accompanied Gopi in meeting Inspector General of Police (Sports) M Ramesh.

The IGP (Sports) felicitated the officer and commended his inspiring achievement, encouraging other personnel to take part in such fitness-driven missions.

The expedition not only symbolised physical endurance but also carried a deeper message of discipline, teamwork, and the spirit of India’s diversity values that officers like Regalla Gopi embody both on and off duty.