Writ in HC to direct CS to appoint inquiry panel into illegal sale of Bhoodan lands

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court’s single bench of Justice K Lakshman on Friday directed Terra Rajnikanth Reddy, State Additional Advocate-General to get instructions from the government on its stand whether it will appoint a commission of inquiry to go into the illegal mutation and alienation of the Bhoodan lands (10.17 acres) in survey numbers 194 and 195 at Nagaram village, Maheshwaram mandal of Ranga Reddy district.

The judge passed the order, while adjudicating the writ filed by Vadthya Ramulu, who contends that he is the legitimate owner of the lands; they were fraudulently sold by creating fictitious documents. The petitioner’s counsel informed the court that he is the owner and possessor of agricultural lands (10.17 acres). Though the lands were gifted to him by his late father Jamala and were registered at SRO Ibrahimpatnam, they were fraudulently sold to Senior IAS and IPS officers, who are influential and got their names mutated in revenue records; also obtained Pattadar passbooks. The counsel said the petitioner had represented to the Chief Secretary, seeking a probe into the issue by constituting a commission of inquiry, but there was no response. Hence, he had filed the petition.

He further informed the court that there was another writ (No. 12637/2025) wherein the petitioner was aggrieved by action of officials in Revenue, Registration, CCLA and other departments, who fraudulently alienated the Bhoodan lands to senior IAS and IPS officers and their family members. Earlier, in this writ Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy had restrained the Revenue department from making any further sales of the lands.

Justice Lakshman after hearing the counsel for the petitioner and Rajnikanth Reddy directed the HC Registry to tag both writs together for further hearing. He adjourned the petition to July 28.