Yoga vibes come alive at LB stadium

Approximately 35,000 participants, including members of the Indian Army, Central Government employees, various Yoga organisations, students, and citizens from diverse backgrounds participated in a ‘Mega Yoga’ event held at LB Stadium in the city on Friday.

The event, organised by the Union Ministry of Mines and led by Union Minister for Mines, G Kishan Reddy, marked a countdown celebration for the 11th International Day of Yoga (IYD) 2025. This large-scale gathering, held with widespread national participation, aligned with this year’s global theme — “Yoga for One Earth, One Health.”

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Verma, former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Union Minister Srinivasa Verma, several Members of Parliament (MPs), Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs), and renowned actresses Sai Dharam Tej, Khushboo, and Meenakshi Chaudhary attended as chief guests.

At 6 AM, they joined the 24-hour Countdown Event for International Yoga Day 2025 at L B Stadium, where participants engaged in a guided yoga session.

Telangana Governor Vishnu Dev Verma underscored the profound significance of Yoga, highlighting its positive effects on individuals and its contribution to the concept of ‘Yoga for One Earth, One Health.’

Union Minister Srinivasa Verma urged both the general public and, particularly, the youth to incorporate yoga into their daily routines. He emphasised that yoga offers proven benefits and should be embraced as a vital component of a healthy lifestyle for holistic and balanced well being.

Union Minister Kishan Reddy stated that since Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, India has shared the “wonderful gift of Yoga with the world.”

He insisted that Yoga should be an integral part of everyone’s life. “When we are mentally and physically healthy through Yoga, our overall well being improves, benefiting our families, society, and the world,” he affirmed, adding, “Yoga is our first doctor and a remedy for all ailments.”

Former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu congratulated the Union Minister for organising such a grand Yoga Countdown ceremony at L B Stadium. He stated that, “Yoga promotes fitness and helps achieve both mental and physical balance. Nowadays, many people are suffering from work related stress. Our lack of attention leads to poor retention; however, yoga serves as a form of protection against these issues.”

Students from various schools and yoga instructors performed Yogasanas to different traditional tunes, showcasing their yoga talents.