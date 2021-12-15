Youth should embrace our scriptures: Chinna Jeeyar

Hyderabad: Tridandi Srimannarayana Chinna Jeeyar Swamy on Tuesday called for major reforms in education system. Addressing the Laksha Yuva Gala Gitarchana, a first-of-its-kind massive gathering which chanted 40 verses from 18 Chapters of Bhagavad Gita organised by Vishwa Hindu Parishad at LB Stadium in city as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, he said the world has recognised the importance and the secrets of Vedas and Upanishads. "They were even conducting research on various subjects based on these great scriptures. But unfortunately, we feel shy even to claim that this treasure of knowledge belongs to us and it originated here in this great country," he said. "For centuries, we have been told by those who ruled the country that people did not know how to wear clothes in the BC period and we believed it. It is regrettable that we carry a feeling that Ramayana and Mahabharata are just stories. This thinking should change. We should realise that Ramayana and Mahabharata were a reality, and our great Rishis and saints had left behind massive information and in-depth knowledge about astronomy, science and every aspect of evolution of life. The world has unearthed this storehouse of knowledge and through research, was proving that Vedas and Upanishads were right. But we are not able to take any credit," he added.

Chinna Jeeyar Swamy said that time has come for everyone to turn into an Arjuna and see that our value system was restored to its pristine glory. "We should not get lost in the concept of education for job and think that protection of our Vedas and Upanishads is not our responsibility," he said, calling upon youth to realise their responsibility towards protection and preservation of our ancient texts and teachings. "India's youth should shape the destiny of the country with divine power of Bhagavad Gita and Ramayana. But that can be achieved only when we understand the essence of these great scriptures and adopt them to suit the present conditions. We should first learn to feel proud of the great treasure we have. Similarly, all out efforts should be made to revive our temples," he added. Many other saints also participated in the programme.