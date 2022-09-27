YS Sharmila slams Jagga Reddy over his comments on YSR

Sangareddy: Congress MLA Jagga Reddy is working as a covert to Minister for IT and Industries K Taraka Rama Rao, alleged YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) chief YS Sharmila on Monday after garlanding the statue of her father and former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy at Arutla village in Kandi mandal on the occasion of completing 2,300 km padayatra.

Addressing a gathering, Sharmila said that the Telangana Congress leaders are aware Jagga Reddy secretly works for KTR. "He lacks clarity as to whether he wants to continue with the Congress or join another political party," she slammed and expressed anger over him for criticising her.



Sharmila came down heavily on Jagga Reddy for saying that YSR joined the Congress from another party. "Party symbol on which YSR won as an MLA merged with the Congress but he did not shift loyalty," she clarified and adviced him to speak after knowing facts.