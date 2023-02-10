YS Vivekananda murder case: 3 accused shifted to Chanchalguda jail

Hyderabad: In a reacent development in YS Vivekananda murder case, five accused Sunil Yadav, Devi Reddy Sivashankar Reddy, Erra Gangireddy, Dastagiri, and Umashankar Reddy were produced in a CBI court in Hyderabad on Friday after being shifted from Kadapa.



According to sources, the CBI filed a memo in the court citing the difficulties in shifting the accused from Kadapa to Hyderabad for hearings. After the hearings, the court ordered the police to transfer Sivashankar Reddy, Umashankar Reddy, and Sunil Yadav to Chanchalguda jail, while Erra Gangireddy and Dastagiri, who have turned into approvers, were on bail. The next hearing has been scheduled for March 10th.



Earlier, the trial of YS Vivekananda's murder case was transferred to Telangana by the Apex Court from Andhra Pradesh.