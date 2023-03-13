Zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism will continue: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday stressed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi government's policy of zero-tolerance towards terrorism will continue. Speaking at the 54th Raising Day Parade of CISF at Hakimpet which was for the first time held outside National Capital Region (NCR), Amit Shah said separatism, terrorism and anti-national activities in any part of the country will be dealt with firmly.





Highlighting the role of CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces) and state police in the fight against terror in the last nine years, Amit Shah said it was a 'significant' contribution. Noting that under the leadership of PM Modi, the Centre has successfully tackled several internal security challenges. He affirmed that violence in Kashmir, Northeast and Left-Wing Extremism-affected areas is coming down substantially.





The number of people involved in terror-related activities is on the decline and many are laying down arms and returning to the mainstream, he said. Averring that any country can make progress only if the security of its airports, ports and industrial establishments is assured, Shah praised CISF personnel since its inception for their services to the country. The security of airports, ports and other establishments of national importance is very important if the target of $5 trillion economy set by PM Modi is to be realized, he said, expressing confidence that CISF would meet the challenges in the future. The Union Home Ministry would leave no stone unturned to equip the CISF with the modern technologies to face the challenges of the future to ensure the security of airports, ports and others, he added.



Referring to media reports on the hybrid model adopted by CISF to train private security agencies, he said the CISF's role would increase as the force can act as a consultant in private companies. He added over the last eight years, the CISF has transformed itself into a force equipped with the latest technologies and training to meet the evolving demands of the nation, and their commitment to ensuring public safety is exemplary. The CISF demonstrated their prowess by holding a mock demonstration and proactive response showcasing how the paramilitary forces deal with hostile situations like attack on key installations. Shortly after the Home Minister's speech, an all women contingent displayed the ancient martial art Kalaripayattu, a traditional form of Kerala.