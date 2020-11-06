117 paddy procurement centres opened in Sathupalli: Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar

Sathupalli (Khammam): Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar along with Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao, MLA Sathupalli Sandra Venkata Veeraiah inaugurated paddy procurement centre in Sathupalli on Friday.

Minister Ajay informed that nearly 438 paddy procurement centres would be set up in Khammam district and 117 centres were set up in Sathupalli only. He said the government has taken all measures at all paddy centres and nearly 66 lakh gunny bags are ready at all centres across the district.

The Minister inaugurated Vykuntadhamam constructed with Rs 12.60 lakh and compost shed constructed with Rs 2.50 lakh. Speaking of various

programmes, he said that the government had allotted huge funds for the development of Sathupalli. Rythu Vedika constructions are going on at a brisk pace and all are ready

for inauguration in a couple of days. He asked the farmers to utilise all the schemes meant for them and support the government. The government supplies drinking water to each house under Mission Bhagiratha scheme across the State, he added.

Collector RV Karnan, Additional Collector N Madhusudhan Rao, MLC B Lakshmi Narayana, DCCB chairman K Nagabhushanam, DCMS Chairman R Seshagiri Rao, other officers and public representatives participated in the programme.