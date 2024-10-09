120-bed Ankura Hospital inaugurated

Khammam: The new building of Ankura Hospital in Khammam was inaugurated here. Addressing the media on the occasion, Founder and Managing Director of Ankura Hospitals Dr Vunnam Krishnaprasad informed that the hospital is providing medical services to the public with the best, advanced and quality healthcare facilities.

“Ankura Hospital for Women and Children is providing medical services in 14 centres with world class standards in the states of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra and Odisha across the country,” he said.

“There are 1,800 beds in all the branches. As a part of that, Ankura Hospital has been converted into a 120-bed hospital in a new location with the intention of providing better facilities to the patients. The Ankura team is constantly working to provide health care for women and children of all ages with the latest state-of the-art technology,” he said.

He mentioned that Ankura services are continuing in digital mode. Khammam has a 24-bed NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) and an 18-bed PICU (Paediatric Intensive Care Unit).

Dr Rakesh Challagulla, Director of Ankura Hospital, participated in this meeting.