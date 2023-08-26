Amit Shah to address BJP Rytu-Gosa-BJP Bharosa meeting at Khammam on Sunday

Khammam: The Khammam “Rythu Gosa-JP Bharosa to be addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday assumes greater importance as it come a day after the TPCC public meeting held at Chevella where the AICC president Mallkarjun Kharge gave a list of what Congress had done for the country since Independence.

In fact Shah was to visit Khammam and address a public meeting but it got postponed on various occasions. Shah will land in Vijayawada on Sunday and will go to Bhadrachalam in a chopper. He will offer prayers at the Ram temple and reach Khammam.

Apart from replying to what Kharge has claimed regarding various declarations being made by Congress party and its claim of developing the country during its rule at Centre, Shah will explain what the BJP would do for farmers after coming to power for third consecutive term at Centre.

He will also touch upon the BRS governments assurances to farmers and how it failed in implementing the promises like loan waiver scheme. He is also likely to mention about the recent rains and how the farmers were affected and are still wating for government help.

During his visit to the state, Amit Shah will also meet senior party leaders and will discuss issues like the anti-incumbency against levels against the BRS government and the poll preparations being made by the state party. He is likely to place the reports the central government and party has with it on the ground situation in regard to the polls.

Party leaders say that the Khammam meeting will be the first meeting from where the BJP would kick start its poll campaign in an aggressive manner. It is targeting farmers, women, youth and employees.

Apart from state BJP President G Kishen Reddy, Eatala Rajender, K Laxman and other state leaders will participate in the Khammam meeting.