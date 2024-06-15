Live
- T20 World Cup: Pakistanis demand accountability after cricket team crashes out
- Nothing OS 3.0 with Custom Lock Screen to Launch in September
- Delhi-NCR doctors treat life-threatening brain aneurysm condition with novel technique
- NEET 'paper leak': Students protest in Patna, demand re-examination
- Karnataka Minister questions incentives for US firm in Gujarat
- PM Modi to release Rs 20,000 crore to farmers during Varanasi visit on June 18
- Will soon implement free bus travel to women in AP, says Transport minister
- Tesam Pongte elected unopposed as Arunachal Assembly Speaker
- Happy Father's Day 2024: Heartfelt Wishes, Quotes, SMS, Greetings, and Social Media Messages to Share with Your Dad
- Water conservation campaign will become a movement in state: MP CM
Just In
AP CM conspiring to make Hyderabad a Union territory: BRS
Former BRS minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy alleged here on Friday that AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu would to resorting to spreading motivated lies on Telangana rights amid a conspiracy to make Hyderabad a Union territory.
Wanaparthy: Former BRS minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy alleged here on Friday that AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu would to resorting to spreading motivated lies on Telangana rights amid a conspiracy to make Hyderabad a Union territory.
He was addressing a meeting in the district office to review the LS and MLC election results, chaired by party chief Gattu Yadav and attended by leaders Ravula Chandrasekhar Reddy, Praveen Kumar, and MLC Naveen Reddy. Niranjan Reddy asserted that none could do anything to 60 lakh-strong BRS; the party activists would stand by. “None can split the party as it is linked to Telangana ‘atma’. There would be effect of unseen forces (Babu); that is why CM had appointed Telangana ‘opposing force’ Adityanath Das as irrigation adviser. People of Telangana need to be alert,” he said, calling on party activists’ support in exposing ‘failures’ of the Congress and BJP.
Ravula advised partymen not to be discouraged by the election results and strive with renewed vigour for securing victory in the ensuing local body polls. He quipped that ‘election defeat is a harbinger of political progress’, while admitting that the party had faced some issues when KCR and Niranjan Reddy focused on development. Praveen Kumar pointed out that he was not disappointed with the poll defeat and that he would fight for people with the blessings of KCR and lakhs of party activists. “Efforts should be made for increasing the vote percentage disregarding poll defeat,” he said.