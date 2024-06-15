AP CM conspiring to make Hyderabad a Union territory: BRS

Wanaparthy: Former BRS minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy alleged here on Friday that AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu would to resorting to spreading motivated lies on Telangana rights amid a conspiracy to make Hyderabad a Union territory.

He was addressing a meeting in the district office to review the LS and MLC election results, chaired by party chief Gattu Yadav and attended by leaders Ravula Chandrasekhar Reddy, Praveen Kumar, and MLC Naveen Reddy. Niranjan Reddy asserted that none could do anything to 60 lakh-strong BRS; the party activists would stand by. “None can split the party as it is linked to Telangana ‘atma’. There would be effect of unseen forces (Babu); that is why CM had appointed Telangana ‘opposing force’ Adityanath Das as irrigation adviser. People of Telangana need to be alert,” he said, calling on party activists’ support in exposing ‘failures’ of the Congress and BJP.

Ravula advised partymen not to be discouraged by the election results and strive with renewed vigour for securing victory in the ensuing local body polls. He quipped that ‘election defeat is a harbinger of political progress’, while admitting that the party had faced some issues when KCR and Niranjan Reddy focused on development. Praveen Kumar pointed out that he was not disappointed with the poll defeat and that he would fight for people with the blessings of KCR and lakhs of party activists. “Efforts should be made for increasing the vote percentage disregarding poll defeat,” he said.