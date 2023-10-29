Bhongir: BJP workers told to ensure Guduru Narayana Reddy win

Bhongir : BJP Assembly Convener Chikka Krishna Gari presided over a meeting of booth level and key works here on Saturday. Former Andhra Pradesh BJP President and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district election in-charge Somu Veerraju, Joint Nalgonda, Khammam, Warangal district parliament constituencies in-charge Madhukar, district president P V Shyam Sundar, Bhuvanagiri MLA candidate Guduru Narayana Reddy and others were present.

The leaders exhorted the party activists to cover every house and propagate the benefits of the welfare schemes implemented by the central government. They were asked to strive for the victory of Guduru Narayana Reddy. They alleged massive corruption by the BRS government headed by KCR. They pointed out the failures of the government in fully keeping its promises. They said that the days of KCR’s rule in the state are numbered.

Narayana Reddy expressed gratitude to the leadership of the party for giving him an opportunity to contest as the MLA candidate in Bhongir. He requested all BJP leaders and workers to work for his victory. He assured to do his best for the rapid all-round development of Bhongir constituency with central and state funds. A large number of leaders attended the meeting.