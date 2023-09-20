BJP former district chief Koneru Chinni joins BRS party

Khammam: Former BJP Kothagudem unit president Koneru Satyanarayana (Koneru Chinni) and his supporters joined the BRS party at an event held at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Party working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao welcomed the BJP leader into the party fold. Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar, district president, Government whip Rega Kantha Rao, Khammam BRs district president, and MLC Tata Madhusudhan were present on the occasion.

Koneru Chinni is a prominent figure in the district. His is the son of late Koneru Nageswara Rao, a former TDP minister. He was an active TDP leader before joining the BJP, where he later served as district president. Before Amith Shah tour in Khammam, Koneru had resigned from his position as party district president following discussions with BRS leaders on the district’s politics. He then declared his intention to join the BRS party.

He claimed that the growth of Telangana State under KCR and KTR’s leadership had drawn him in. He declared that he would endeavour to expand the party in the Kothagudem district, and hoped to see the party triumph in upcoming elections.