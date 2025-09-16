BRS Couple Names Son ‘Suryansh’ with Blessings from KTR

Kothagudem: In a rare and heartfelt gesture, a young couple from Bhadradri Kothagudem district named their newborn son ‘Suryansh’ with the blessings of BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR), marking the occasion as one of the most memorable moments of their lives.

The couple, Lavanya and Rambabu, who serve as ZPTC members from the Annapureddypalli mandal in Ashwaraopet constituency, met KTR recently and requested that he name their baby. Touched by their deep admiration and emotional appeal, KTR graciously accepted the request.

Speaking to the media, the parents said, “It is a once-in-a-lifetime blessing for a family like ours to have our child named by KTR . This is a moment we will cherish forever.”

When asked what syllable the name should begin with, the couple informed KTR that, based on traditional customs and advice from family priests, it should start with ‘Su’. Recalling his own son Himanshu’s name, KTR lovingly suggested the name ‘Suryansh’ for the baby.

The couple expressed overwhelming joy at the name, saying, “Having KTR name our child with the same affection as he would name his own son is a blessing beyond words. We believe these blessings will help shape our son into a great person, just like KTR.”

Lavanya and Rambabu also shared that their admiration for KTR goes beyond politics. “We come from a humble background. The opportunity to serve the people as ZPTC members came through the support of KTR garu. We consider him a guiding force and a member of our own family,” they added.

As a token of appreciation, the couple presented a KCR Kit to KTR as a gesture of love and gratitude.

After the naming ceremony, the couple returned to their hometown with hearts full of joy and pride. They concluded by saying, “This day will remain etched in our memories forever. We will tell our son the story of how he received his name—from a leader we love and respect.”