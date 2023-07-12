BRS will oppose UCC tooth and nail: Puvvada Ajay Kumar

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar asserted that the BRS will oppose the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill under the guidance of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.



The BRS will resist the UCC because it would be a danger to the rights of the nation’s citizens as well as its centuries-old customs and cultural practices, he added. The BJP government at the Centre wants to impose it.

He added that the party would strongly reject the actions being taken by the Central government to destroy the unity of the Indian people, as stated by BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao.

Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday, Puvvada lamented that the BJP government’s efforts to further polarise the people in the name of UCC, after previously doing so while ignoring the nation’s growth. The Modi administration sought to sow the seed of division in a nation made up of numerous ethnic, racial groups, religious and cultural groups. As it respects secular character of the constitution, religions, and castes, the BRS will work to defend the cultural and traditional interests of the nation’s citizens. The new law that the Centre intends to impose is bad for the nation and would limit citizens’ freedom. The country is still plagued by the Congress party’s sinister background.

He argued that Congress has to clarify why Rahul Ganhi failed to mention UCC. Ajay Kumar urged the Congress party to oppose the UCC Bill if it truly cares about Muslims and Christians. He asked why Congress was keeping quiet about the UCC. Taking aim at TPCC chairman A Revanth Reddy for his comments regarding 24-hour power supply to agriculture, the Minister claimed that Revanth Reddy’s claims that the BRS government was providing free electricity to farmers merely to earn commissions makes no sense.