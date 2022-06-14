Collector VP Gautham inspects Palle Pragathi works

Khammam: District Collector VP Gautham inspected Palle Pragathi works in Mangalagudem and Gollapadu villages under the Khammam rural mandal on Monday.

He inspected all the works uprogramme and interacted with people. He gave directions to complete the playgrounds works. He noticed that the abandoned well in Mangalagudem village and asked officials to immediately cover the well. He said that panchayat staff should pay attention to the sanitation works for prevention of seasonal diseases.

The Collector directed officials to develop the greenery in all the villages. Later he inspected nurseries and other development works in both villages and listened to the people' issues.

DPO K Hariprasad, Rural MPDO B Ua and others department officers participated in the programme.