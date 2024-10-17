Cong committed to uplift of poor: Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy

Khammam: The welfare of the poor in the state is possible only in Indiramma’s Rajyam, said Revenue, Information, I&PR and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy.

Along with Additional Collector of Local Bodies, Dr P Sreeja, he distributed protective shield safety kits, Kalyana Lakshmi and CM Relief Fund cheques to beneficiaries in Nelakondapally mandal on Wednesday. He noted with satisfaction that several welfare programmes were successfully taken up for the uplift of the poor in the last 10 months since Congress came to power in the state. He said the government would provide assistance to development caste professions such as fishing.

The minister said that the Rajeev Arogyashri scheme limit had been increased to 10 lakh so that the poor do not have to suffer for medical treatment. He said that under Kalyan Lakshmi sheme, the financial assistance would ensure the parents of brides do not have to face financial difficulties.

Srinivas Reddy reminded that farmers’ loans up to Rs 2 lakh, amounting to Rs 18,000 crore, were waived off. Loans of Rs 2 lakh and above worth Rs 13,000 crore would also be waived soon for the farmers. He said that the Indiramma house scheme would be launched by the end of October and 4,000 houses would be sanctioned for each assembly constituency.

Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy Charitable Trust (PSR Trust) extends aid to girls studying from class 8 to 12 in Paleru constituency. He said that 620 bicycles are being distributed under the auspices of the trust in Nelakondapally mandal. Earlier, a similar programme was conducted in Kusumanchi mandal. Khammam RDO G Ganesh, District Excise Superintendent Nagender Reddy, District Education Officer Somasekhara Sharma, and others were present.