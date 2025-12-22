Cong leaders protest Central govt policies

Khammam: TheCongress party on Sunday staged a protest in Khammam against the BJP-led central government, alleging that its policies were anti-people and undermining the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi.

Addressing a dharna near the Gandhi statue at Gandhi Chowk, District Congress Committee (DCC) president Nuthi Satyanarayana Goud said the BJP’s governance over the last 11 years reflected what he described as the ideology of Nathuram Godse, and accused the ruling party of showing disregard for Mahatma Gandhi’s values.

The protest was held following a call given by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and as per the directions of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC). City Congress Committee president Nagandla Deepak Choudary, former DCC president Puvvala Durgaprasad, and other party leaders participated in the demonstration.

Goud alleged that the Centre had adopted several anti-poor policies and misused public funds, leading to an increase in poverty instead of its eradication.