Cong reviews local body polls’ strategy for Khammam

Khammam/Hyderabad: Senior Congress leaders from the united Khammam district convened on Tuesday at the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) review meeting to assess the preparedness and strategy for upcoming local body and organisational elections.

The meeting was held at the camp office of Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan in Hyderabad, under the chairmanship of TPCC President Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud.

District Congress Committee (DCC) President Puvvalla Durgaprasad took part as a key delegate in the session, alongside Meenakshi Natarajan, who attended as the chief guest. The discussions centred around election coordination, strengthening party structures, and enhancing grassroots engagement in the united Khammam region.

Also present at the meeting were Former MLA Podem Veeraiah, Viswanath AICC Secretary, CEC special invitee, Khammam district incharge CH Vamshichand Reddy, and others.

The meeting underscored the Congress party’s renewed efforts to mobilise cadre strength, align district-level planning with state leadership directives, and prepare comprehensively for upcoming electoral challenges in the region.