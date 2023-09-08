Gadwal: Telangana, Karnataka police officials hold review meeting

Gadwal : Local DSP Venkateshwarlu conducted a review meeting with police officials of Telangana and Karnataka border sharing districts like Raichur, Yadgir, Kalburgi at Hindupur of Krishna mandal in Narayanapet district to set up check-posts on border areas in view of the upcoming State elections.

The DSP stated that a special plan has been prepared to avoid any untoward incident in border areas before the elections. ‘We met to take measures to control supply of liquor and cash; we have to set up check-posts 24×7 at the entry and exit points of border areas in the State Plans should be made to carry out armed checks, have special surveillance to control traffic of Ganja and other drugs and take strict action against criminals. The pollice of both States should coordinate information for smooth elections.

Venkateshwarlu urged the police officials of both States to share information on criminals, road accidents, missing and theft cases.He advised them to create Whats App groups and share relevant information. The meeting was attended by DSP Narayanpet Satyanarayana, Kalburgi, Yadgir, Raichur police officers ,CIs Ramlal,Ravi Babu,Srikanth Reddy, Pradeep Thakre, Pulakshya, Daulat, and SIs Naresh, Venkatesh, Nandikar, Vijay Bhaskar ,Mallesh, Srinivas Rao, Gokari ,Soumya, Baswaraj.