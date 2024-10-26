Governor Jishnu Dev Varma stresses inclusive development

Khammam: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma stressed on the importance of ensuring that every individual in society benefits from government-led development and welfare initiatives. He urged collective participation in developmental efforts to promote a more inclusive society.

On Friday, the Governor engaged with local officials, leaders, and prominent figures at the Khammam Collectorate’s meeting hall. The meeting included Khammam MP Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy, Principal Secretary to the Governor Burra Venkatesham, District Collector Muzammil Khan, Police Commissioner Sunil Dutt, Additional Collector Dr P Sreeja, and Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Agastya, along with various district officials, artists, writers, and athletes.

Collector Khan presented an overview of Khammam’s development, showcasing the district’s cultural heritage, traditions, and welfare programmes through a detailed PowerPoint presentation.

The Governor lauded the district’s commitment to environmental protection, drawing parallels to his own early work as an environmentalist and highlighting Padma Shri awardee Vanajeevi Ramaiah as an inspirational figure.

“We should treat nature with reverence, considering it equivalent to God,” the Governor said.

The Governor commended several initiatives in the district, notably the establishment of nutrition gardens at government schools, a concept implemented in Kothagudem with medicinal plants. He urged Khammam schools to adopt similar programmes and advocated for a tree plantation drive across the district, stressing the role of greenery in enhancing community well-being.

He also highlighted Khammam’s tourism potential, proposing the development of a Buddhist stupa akin to Sarnath to attract visitors. Additionally, he praised the educational tours for government school students.

Reflecting on recent flood recovery efforts, he applauded the district’s swift response in providing aid and compensations, minimizing the impact on affected communities.

Later, he announced plans to revisit the district to explore its tourist attractions with local dignitaries.

Meanwhile, MP Raghuram Reddy extended gratitude to the Governor for his visit and commended the district’s young, dynamic administration for its progressive development approach. The MP noted Khammam’s scenic sites, including Paleru Reservoir, Buddha Stupa, Kinnerasani, and KTPS, inviting the Governor to return to experience the district’s attractions further.

Earlier in the day, the Governor offered prayers at the Lord Rama Temple in Bhadrachalam and inaugurated a thalassemia children’s ward at Red Cross Bhavan.