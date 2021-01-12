Government gives priority to develop sports, games: Srinivas Goud

Khammam: The Telangana government is giving priority to promote sports and games, asserted Sports and Youth Services Minister V Srinivas Goud. As many as 100 stadiums have been sanctioned to districts after the formation of Telangana and many of them were constructed with all the facilities and the government also appointed coaches to train players, he said.

Srinivas Goud along with Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar inaugurated skating rink, cricket turf wicket and athletics sand track at the newly developed Sardar Patel Stadium with an expenditure of Rs 1.31 crore, here on Tuesday.

They also laid foundation stones for the construction of Haritha Budget Hotel, BC Bhavan, a suspension bridge, musical fountain at Lakaram tank in the city and for Tativanam (Neera Project) to be developed with Rs 28 lakh.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Srinivas Goud said that a sports policy is being readied to give recognition to Telangana sports persons at national and international levels. In addition to sports' promotion, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is aspiring to develop Telangana State as a tourism hub, he informed.

Transport Minister Ajay Kumar stated that Sardar Patel Stadium was equipped with state-of-the-art facilities to offer the best training to local sportspersons enabling them to excel at state and national events.

He appealed to the Sports and Youth Services Minister to sanction funds to set up flood light towers so that day and night matches could be organised at Sardar Patel Stadium. He added that steps are being taken to conduct state and national level sports events in Khammam.

At another programme, Srinivas Goud informed that the government is setting up Neera stalls in the central part of Hyderabad with an expenditure of Rs 8 crore. Neera has many health benefits and it would be a symbol of identity for the Goud community.

Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Uppala Srinivas Gupta, MLC B Lakshminarayana, Mayor G Papalal, SUDA Chairman B Vijay Kumar, Collector RV Karnan, Municipal Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi and others were present.