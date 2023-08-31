Gutha calls for unity in BRS for victory

Nalgonda: Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy has made it clear that whoever is BRS candidate in the election, all should work for the party victory as per the orders of CM KCR. Interacting with the media here on Wednesday, he said KCR would become the CM for third time in the state. Those who got the party tickets should mingle with all leaders and cadres without any disagreement, he advocated.

The Council Chairman observed that all BRS cadres should ensure victory whoever be the candidate. He said patience is very necessary in politics and but the current crop of leaders is lacking in it. He said that he keeps away from group politics and anti-social forces. There is not much priority to caste and religion in politics and only those who stay with the people would be favored by the people, he stressed