Intercropping Can Boost Farmers’ Incomes: Collector Jitesh V. Patil

Kothagudem: District Collector Jitesh V. Patil on Monday emphasized the importance of intercropping as a means to improve the financial stability of farmers. He stated that by adopting diversified agricultural practices, rural communities can open new avenues for income and self-employment.

The Collector launched a bamboo cultivation initiative under the MGNREGS (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme) at Guttagudem village, located in Mooka Mamidi panchayat of Mulakalapally mandal.

As part of the program, the Collector personally planted bamboo saplings in the fields of farmers Kanithi Bhadrayya, Kanithi Radha, and Kanithi Pottamma, encouraging farmers to explore non-traditional crops that offer market demand and sustainability. He later inaugurated a similar bamboo plantation in the farm of farmer Keesara Sujatha at Mogaralagoppa village.

During the field visit, Collector Patil inspected a drumstick (munagaku) plantation on one acre of land belonging to farmer Kundru Venkatamma, and a two-acre drumstick crop cultivated by Kommu Buchanna at Gaddamvari Gumpu village.

Addressing the farmers, the Collector said, “Every farmer should try cultivating alternative crops along with traditional ones. Intercropping allows for higher returns even from smaller landholdings. Drumsticks and okra (ladies’ fingers) planted in oil palm groves can generate additional revenue. Similarly, growing pulses like green gram, black gram, and millets alongside bamboo plantations can significantly improve household income.”

He added that the crops grown by farmers not only benefit their families but also contribute to the economic development of the village as a whole. “Bamboo cultivation has high market demand. The bamboo you grow can be processed and marketed through the Bendalampadu Bamboo Cluster, ensuring consistent income and creating employment within the village,” he said.

As part of his visit, the Collector also inspected the ongoing village panchayat building construction in Mooka Mamidi and instructed officials to expedite the completion of works.

Accompanying the Collector during the tour were Additional Collector (Local Bodies) Vidya Chandan, Tahsildar Gannya Naik, MPDO Venkateshwarlu, ATM Venkayya, APO Hussain, LDM Sammakka, and several local farmers and villagers.