Karimnagar: Strict guidelines issued for counting process

Karimnagar : Karimnagar Counting Observer, CR Prasanna Kumar, has emphasised that the staff engaged in the vote counting process must remain at the counting centre until the completion of the counting procedure.

A training programme conducted at the collectorate auditorium on Saturday saw the participation of counting observers CR Prasanna, SJ Chaudhary, and Manish Kumar Lohan. The training aimed at preparing counting supervisors, micro observers, and master trainers for the upcoming Assembly vote counting.

Addressing the attendees, CR Prasanna Kumar stressed the importance of punctuality, urging micro observers to be present in the counting hall at 6 am on Sunday at SRR College. Additionally, he emphasised the prohibition of devices such as cell phones within the counting centre, underlining the need for a smooth and problem-free counting process, akin to the successful polling phase.

The Counting Observer outlined the sequence of counting, stating that postal ballots would be counted first, followed by the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). He directed the staff to promptly report any issues to the Returning Officers to ensure a seamless process.

The training programme witnessed the presence of Additional Collector of Local Bodies Praful Desai, Deputy Collector Sadanandam, Marketing Officer Padmavathi, Ldiam Anjaneyulu, DEO Janardhan Rao, and other officials.