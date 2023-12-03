Live
- AP’s behaviour led to loss of rights of AP, TS on dam: Gutha
- Villagers urge police to solve pig menace
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 03 December, 2023
- India’s economic journey has been a chequered one since October 2011
- KPDCL to frame criminal charges against consumers
- KIMS Saveera staff saves woman with tracheal stenosis
- A Brutal Attack On Manipur Residents Shakes The Community
- No breakthrough, massive search on
- KRMB to hold a meeting on Dec 4 to decide on release of water to AP
- Farmers need not worry for irrigation water: Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy
Just In
Karimnagar: Strict guidelines issued for counting process
Training programme conducted to prepare counting staff
Karimnagar : Karimnagar Counting Observer, CR Prasanna Kumar, has emphasised that the staff engaged in the vote counting process must remain at the counting centre until the completion of the counting procedure.
A training programme conducted at the collectorate auditorium on Saturday saw the participation of counting observers CR Prasanna, SJ Chaudhary, and Manish Kumar Lohan. The training aimed at preparing counting supervisors, micro observers, and master trainers for the upcoming Assembly vote counting.
Addressing the attendees, CR Prasanna Kumar stressed the importance of punctuality, urging micro observers to be present in the counting hall at 6 am on Sunday at SRR College. Additionally, he emphasised the prohibition of devices such as cell phones within the counting centre, underlining the need for a smooth and problem-free counting process, akin to the successful polling phase.
The Counting Observer outlined the sequence of counting, stating that postal ballots would be counted first, followed by the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). He directed the staff to promptly report any issues to the Returning Officers to ensure a seamless process.
The training programme witnessed the presence of Additional Collector of Local Bodies Praful Desai, Deputy Collector Sadanandam, Marketing Officer Padmavathi, Ldiam Anjaneyulu, DEO Janardhan Rao, and other officials.