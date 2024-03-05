KCR counts on Nama to repel Cong blitz

Khammam: BRS senior leader and Lok Sabha floor leader, Nama Nageswara Rao, is gearing up for his fifth Lok Sabha election in Khammam. The announcement came during a party meeting in Hyderabad, where party chief K Chandrashekar Rao officially endorsed Nama’s candidacy.

With a notable track record, Nama has secured victory twice as an MP with over a one-lakh vote majority, making him a formidable contender in the history of Khammam Parliament elections. In the 2019 elections, he garnered 5,67,459 votes, securing a substantial majority of 1,68,062 votes.

Having switched from TDP to TRS (BRS), Nama has a rich electoral history, having contested and won in 2009 from TDP and later securing victory in 2019 against Congress candidate Renuka Chowdary. However, he faced defeats in 2014 and 2004 at the hands of then TRS leader Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Congress leader Renuka Chowdary, respectively.

Now, eyeing a third win, Nama’s candidacy was officially announced by the BRS chief, who emphasised Nama’s leadership and loyalty to the party. Nama, a Kamma community leader, has demonstrated unwavering dedication to party development and previously served as the Parliamentary leader of TDP in 2009.

Known for his active role in Parliament, Nama has successfully tackled issues ranging from Article 370 to National Highways and Budget concerns, establishing himself as a key figure in addressing people’s concerns. Despite facing defeat in the 2019 assembly polls, his services during the COVID period through his Nama Trust received commendation from the district residents.

With Khammam historically strong for the Congress party, and more so ever after the Assembly elections, the looming question is whether Nama’s efforts will influence the voters and challenge the dominance of the Congress in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls?