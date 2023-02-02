KCR strives for wellbeing of farmers: Singireddy Niranjan Reddy

Khammam: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao strives for the welfare of famers and wants to see them as kings, says Agricultural Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy who toured the district along with Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Wednesday.

The Minister launched the newly constructed Rythu Vedhika in Madapuram mandal in Mudigonda mandal. Later he participated as chief guest at the Agricultural Marketing body swearing in ceremony.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister said that the BRS government has been extending support to the agricultural sector and spends more funds for the development of farmers.

CM KCR is implementing various schemes for farmers including Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bheema schemes, and providing round-the-clock power supply in rural areas. The schemes for farmers are now role models in the country, he added.

He said the Khammam district has become an agricultural hub. The farmers in the district are cultivating various crops.

Collector VP Gautham, MLC Tata Madhusudhan, ZP Chairman L Kamal Raj, State Seeds Development Chairman K Koteswara Rao and others participated in the programme.