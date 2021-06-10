Keep bus stand clean, hygienic: Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar

Khammam: Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar on Thursday conducted a surprise visit to the new bus stand in Khammam and inspected facilities, power supply, buses timings, platforms, toilets etc. He listened to the issues of RTC employees and workers.

The Minister told the officials to give importance to hygiene and clean the bus stand and toilets daily. He informed that all the bus services were resumed in all the routes due relaxation of lockdown.

He asked the workers to strive for the development of the organisation. City Mayor P Neeraja, ZP Chairman L Kamal Raj, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi, SUDA Chairman B Vijay Kumar, RJC Krishna, RTC DVM Sugunakar, DM Shankar, SM Raghunath and supervisors were present on the occasion.