Khammam: All ventures constructed before 2018 must pay LRS

Khammam: Development works are going in all mandals under Stambhadri Urban Development Authority (SUDA) limits, informed its Chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar. On Tuesday, he conducted a review meeting with MPO, Panchayat Secretaries, Layout Owners and Developers at TTDC in Khammam.



Addressing the participants, SUDA Chairman Vijay Kumar told that everyone should register under Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) in their gram panchayats on or before September 31. Otherwise, action will be taken on unauthorised ventures, he warned, informing that all ventures constructed before 2018 should pay LRS compulsorily.

The Chairman said the new ventures should take the layout approval permission from the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) and everyone should know the new GOs of land developments. He directed the officials concerned to set up a help desk at Sub-Register office for grievances.

SUDA Vice-Chairman Anugag Jayanthi, APO Ramchander, JPO Srinivas and others participated in the meeting.