Khammam: BJP Kisan Morcha stages protest for LRS rollback

Khammam: BJP Kisan Morcha leaders staged protest against new Land Regularisation Scheme in the city on Tuesday and accused the government of burdening the people already going through several problems due to the corona pandemic.

The Morcha leaders and workers a protest rally demanding repeal of the LRS in the State.

Addressing the protest rally, BJP Kisan Morcha State chief Kondapalli Sridhar Reddy demanded the State government to immediately rollback GO No. 131 issued for the regularisation of the layouts and building constructions and its new Revenue Act.

He said, the TRS government is troubling the people by implementing the LRS scheme and new Revenue Act in the state. He alleged that the State government is trying to loot people through the LRS. Sridhar Reddy, strongly criticised the decision of the State government to stop registrations of properties and termed scrapping of the VRO posts anti-people and anti-government employees measure.

He said the people will give a befitting lesson to the TRS party in coming elections for the anti-people policies. He said that Chief Minister KCR is neglecting the High Court orders also.

After the protest programme, the leaders submitted a memorandum to the tahsildar. BJP district President G Satyanarayana, leaders Sambha Siva Rao, P Ramesh, Sekhar Reddy, R Nageswara Rao, M Swarnakar, M Krishna, K Krishna Rao, K Narasimaha Rao, Prabhudas, Nagabhushanam, M Sai, and other leaders participated in the programme.