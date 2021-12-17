Khammam: Civic workers strike work for two days

Khammam: Municipal trade union leaders have demanded that the State government immediately pay minimum wages to contract and outsourcing workers serving in Khammam Municipal Corporation and other municipalities in the district.

The municipal workers launched a 48-hour deeksha by boycotting the work and conducted a 'vanta-varpu' programme here on Thursday in support of their demands under the aegis of Municipal Workers Unions JAC,

Telangana State Municipal Workers Union (CITU) leader P Bhasker, Telangana State Municipal Staff and Outsourcing Workers Union (AITUC) leader Manda Venkateshwarlu and Telangana Progressive Municipal Workers Union leader G Ramaiah addressed the gathering. They asked the the government to implement the recommendations of the Pay Commission which sought Rs 19,000 salary for group-4 workers, Rs 22,900 for group-3 and Rs 31,000 salary for group-3A workers.

But, the government recently through a GO No. 60 fixed the wages at Rs 15,600, Rs 19,500 and Rs 22,750 respectively. The protesters demanded the implementation of the 11th PRC recommendations and enhanced wages. It should also pay Rs 1,000 annual increment, provide leaves on a par with permanent employees, besides extending facilities such as ESI and EPF.

The leaders warned that the workers would launch an indefinite strike in January next year if the government failed to enhance the wages and pay arrears from June onwards.