Khammam: CM KCR breaks old tradition of Lord Rama temple

Khammam: "K Chandrashekar Rao is the only Chief Minister who has been continuously breaking the age-old tradition of presenting pattu vastralu (silk clothes ) and Mutyala talambralu at the celestial wedding of Lord Rama and his consort Seetha except two occasions. Ever since the tradition of Seetha Rama Kalyanam began at Bhadrachalam the Ministers in Tanisha regime followed the tradition," said devotees of Lord Rama who wished that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao would follow the tradition and himself visit the Bhadradri shrine and offer silk clothes and talambralu to the presiding deities on the occasion of celestial wedding of Lord Rama next month.

The historical temple of Sri Seetha Rama Chandra Swamy (Lord Rama) in Bhadrachalam is known as Ayodhya of South. A large number of devotees come here from various States and countries for the darshan and performing pujas to Lor Rama.

The temple mainly conducts two events grandly every year. The annual Bramothsvarlu and Mukkoti Utsavalu are conducted on a grand scale which is participated by lakhs of devotees.

During the Bramothsavalu (Sri Rama Navami celebrations ) the priests orgnised two main events one is the celestial wedding programme of Lord Rama and his consort Seetha and the following day coronation ceremony at Mithila stadium in the presence of a huge crowd of devotees.

The celestial wedding ceremony is organised for ages every year in the month of March or April. It was organised by the temple in era of great devotee Ramadasu.

The tradition of presenting silk clothes and offering Talambralu on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami (celestial wedding day of Lord Rama and his consort Seetha ) every year has been followed since the times of Tana Shah of Qutb Shahi dynasty.

But the old tradition was broken by the Chief Minister KCR after the establishment of Telangana State. CM KCR had visited Bhadrachalam in 2015 and 2016.

He along with family members attended the events and offered silk clothes and talambralu.

After that, he never visited Lord Rama temple for attending the celestial wedding programme.

In his absence, in last six years the Endowment Minister offered silk clothes and talambralu on behalf of the State government which upset the Lord Rama devotees. They express anger and ask why CM doesn't visit the temple and offer the silk clothes and talambralu to the presiding deities himself during the festivals.

Now they hope the CM will visit the temple city this year and attend the celestial wedding on April 10 and offer the silk clothes and Talambralu and continue the tradition.

The retired Chief Priest of Lord Rama temple, Podicheti Ramachandra Charyulu who attended nearly 50 celestial wedding programmes in the temple, said that CM KCR is violating the age old tradition of participating the celestial wedding by the chief ministers. He said the importance of the old tradition (of offering clothes and talambralu) was born in Lord Rama temple.

Now it is being continued in all main temples including Tirupathi also.

He said all CMs used to attend all the events every year except when the elections code was enforced.

"In past six years, the CM KCR never attended the main event. It shows that the old tradition was purely violated by CM KCR," Charyulu added.

One of the devotees of Lord Rama, K Anand Sharma, said everyone should honour the old tradition and follow it. He said the Chief Minister is violating traditions and insulting Lord Rama who is the main God of Hindus.