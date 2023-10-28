Live
- Govt taking India's economy to defaulter era by distributing freebies to cronies: Kharge's jibe at PM Modi
- Airtel teams with Microsoft to enable integrated calling via Microsoft Teams
- Men’s ODI World Cup: Ferguson out of the field due to Achilles injury
- 4 tips on how to manage your weight during the festive season
- Karnataka AAP provides free auto for KEA exam aspirants
- Why no love for K'taka: Siddaramaiah asks Centre on interstate river water-sharing dispute
- iPhone 15 Pro YouTube ad displays A17 Pro chip' Serious Gaming Power'
- Ericsson introduces ‘India 6G’ programme at Chennai R&D centre
- India holds trade talks with Japan, UK on sidelines of G-7 meet in Osaka
- Israel and Palestine Conflict: The Crucial Role of International Law in Civilian Protection
Just In
Khammam: Congress campaign gains momentum
In a remarkable display of public engagement, the ‘Gadapa Gadapaku Congress’ programme has generated a significant response among the residents of Palair constituency
Palair (Khammam) : In a remarkable display of public engagement, the ‘Gadapa Gadapaku Congress’ programme has generated a significant response among the residents of Palair constituency. Spearheading the campaign for the past fifteen days is TPCC co-chairman Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, who brought in new momentum to it when his brother Prasad Reddy and son Harsha Reddy joined the efforts on Friday.
In this regard, Prasad Reddy spearheaded a campaign event in Ponnekal village, Khammam rural mandal, while Harsha Reddy led a similar event in Theerthala village. They urged the residents to rally behind the Congress hand symbol and vote for victory. Ponguleti expressed his hope for a resounding victory for Srinivasa Reddy, emphasising that the days of BRS are numbered.
Addressing the gathering, Harsha Reddy said, “Welfare and development of Palair can only be realised through the Congress party, and we are determined to work alongside the people to achieve these goals.”
As the campaign gathered momentum, Srinivasa Reddy said, “The Congress party is looking forward to December 9, when our Chief Minister will take the oath of office with the blessings of the people.”
The event in Ponnekal saw the participation of Mandal Congress party officials, local public representatives, key leaders, activists, and many others who displayed their passionate faith in Congress party’s vision for Palair.