Khammam: Congress campaign gains momentum

Palair (Khammam) : In a remarkable display of public engagement, the ‘Gadapa Gadapaku Congress’ programme has generated a significant response among the residents of Palair constituency. Spearheading the campaign for the past fifteen days is TPCC co-chairman Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, who brought in new momentum to it when his brother Prasad Reddy and son Harsha Reddy joined the efforts on Friday.

In this regard, Prasad Reddy spearheaded a campaign event in Ponnekal village, Khammam rural mandal, while Harsha Reddy led a similar event in Theerthala village. They urged the residents to rally behind the Congress hand symbol and vote for victory. Ponguleti expressed his hope for a resounding victory for Srinivasa Reddy, emphasising that the days of BRS are numbered.

Addressing the gathering, Harsha Reddy said, “Welfare and development of Palair can only be realised through the Congress party, and we are determined to work alongside the people to achieve these goals.”

As the campaign gathered momentum, Srinivasa Reddy said, “The Congress party is looking forward to December 9, when our Chief Minister will take the oath of office with the blessings of the people.”

The event in Ponnekal saw the participation of Mandal Congress party officials, local public representatives, key leaders, activists, and many others who displayed their passionate faith in Congress party’s vision for Palair.