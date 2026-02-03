Union budget puts Tirupati district on high-growth path

Tirupati: Tirupati district is set to benefit significantly from the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, with a series of proposals aimed at boosting spiritual tourism, improving transport connectivity, strengthening healthcare, promoting renewable energy and supporting education and small businesses. The budget measures are expected to accelerate development, create employment opportunities, and enhance quality of life for people across the district.

A major highlight for the district is the Centre’s decision to develop Pulicat Lake as a key eco-tourism destination. As part of this initiative, bird-watching towers have been proposed at Pulicat, a move expected to significantly enhance tourism in the region. The towers will offer panoramic views of the lake, attract more visitors, and help generate employment opportunities for local youth, thereby giving a boost to the local economy.

Pulicat Lake, spread across Sullurupeta and Tada mandals, is known for its unique blend of freshwater and seawater and its rich biodiversity. Every year, thousands of migratory birds, including flamingos, arrive from distant countries and stay for several months. Despite drawing large numbers of visitors, the absence of proper viewing infrastructure has so far limited the tourist experience. The proposed bird-watching towers are expected to address this long-standing gap and allow visitors to fully appreciate the lake’s natural beauty.

The budget has also brought major relief to Tirupati in terms of connectivity. Tirupati district will be covered in Hyderabad–Chennai high-speed rail corridor, which can significantly reduce travel time to two major cities. Further, efforts are underway to include Tirupati in Chennai–Bengaluru high-speed rail corridor as well. If approved, Tirupati will become one of the few cities in the country to be connected by two high-speed rail corridors, marking a major milestone in its infrastructure growth.

The Budget has offered positive signals for Tirupati, one of the world’s leading spiritual destinations.

Under a national plan to transform major temple towns into economic regions, the Centre has proposed strengthening infrastructure in prominent pilgrimage centres. For Tirupati, this could mean improved transport networks, better accommodation facilities for pilgrims, and upgraded civic amenities. The budget has also extended support to MSMEs in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities through the proposed ‘Corporate Mitra’ initiative, which is expected to benefit small traders by simplifying licensing and tax-related procedures. The allocation of Rs 40,000 crore for the electronics manufacturing sector is seen as a major boost for Sri City and the industrial areas around Renigunta, providing stability to thousands of workers.

Renewable energy initiatives in the budget are expected to further strengthen the district’s push towards solar power.

The removal of customs duty on key materials used in solar panel manufacturing is likely to reduce costs and encourage wider adoption of rooftop solar systems by households, institutions, and government bodies. With electric vehicle usage also rising in the district, reduced battery costs will add further momentum.

In agriculture, special support for crops like coconut, cashew and cocoa in coastal mandals such as Satyavedu and Varadaiahpalem is expected to improve farmers’ incomes.