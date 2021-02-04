Khammam: Couple celebrates pet dog's baby shower

Khammam: When people are still afraid to host parties and celebrate any occasion due to Covid-19 pandemic, a couple from Sattupalli town of Khammam district has surprisingly hosted a baby shower to their pet dog.



Nutaki Navakumar and his wife Aasha brought a puppy on October 31, 2019. They named the dog Stephen and celebrated its first birthday a year later on a grand note by cutting a cake and throwing party for around 30 children. On the advice of doctors, they took the dog for crossing. After the dog became pregnant, the couple hosted the baby shower for the pet dog and invited more than 100 guests for the party. After cake cutting, the guests blessed the dog. Nutaki Navakumar and Aasha, speaking to The Hans India said, "We have a son and a daughter and we treat our pet equal to our children. We love our pet and wanted to celebrate all important occasions of its life like we do for our children."

Meanwhile, many people who attended the function praised the couple for their love towards their pet dog.