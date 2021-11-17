Khammam: CP orders to hold 'Praja Divas' daily

Khammam: The Commissioner of Police (CP) Vishnu S Warrier on Tuesday informed that the 'Praja Divas' programme will now be held daily in the morning as well as in the evening during all working days.

It is to be noted that this 'Praja Divas' was held on every Monday in the police stations where the people could interact with the top cops regarding their issues for better solutions.

Informing regarding the new change in the 'Praja Divas' schedule, CP Vishnu S Warrier said that the police will have to look into the grievances of the public twice in a day on all working days and solve the issues at the earliest. He informed that the change in the schedule was made to make the public approach the police on their issues and get solution to their problems as soon as possible. He said that the top cop in the police stations in the Khammam will have to interact with the public from 11AM to 5PM and again from 6PM to 9PM. CP Vishnu also informed that the public can also interact with the Commissioner at Praksh Nagar police station from 11AM to 5PM and in the evening the public have to access to meet the top cop at old CP's office at the police headquarters from 6PM to 9PM.

He appealed the people and police officers to make use of the opportunity made available for visitors with the intention of resolving issues without causing any inconvenience to visitors, who would be coming to police district headquarters.

He informed that the officers should available to the public from 3PM to 5PM every day.

The officials were also directed to set up sign boards in their respective offices and police stations to inform people about the changes made in the grievance redress system, the CP added.