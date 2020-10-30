Khammam: Dharani portal faulty with several shortcomings says BJP district president Galla Satyanarayana

Khammam: BJP district president Galla Satyanarayana described the newly launched Dharani portal as faulty with several shortcomings. The Dharani portal, which the State government dubbed as an integrated land records management system, has no provision to address the issues related to endowment lands, waqf lands and forest lands under cultivation, he said.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, the BJP leader noted that Dharani portal was just another gamble being played by the TRS government, just like the previous governments led by Congress and TDP.

In the past whenever a Chief Minister or Revenue Minister changed, they used to bring out changes in the revenue system only to create confusion instead of addressing the problems. Dharani portal also would create confusion as many issues remained unaddressed in its design, he explained.

Galla Satyanarayana noted that a similar system was introduced in Rajasthan State only to withdraw it after some time because of its shortcomings. Placing too much power in the hands of the tahsildars is not good and since they also act as joint registrar, it could lead to errors because of the workload, he noted.

The BJP demands the TRS government to carry out a comprehensive survey of every inch of land in Telangana to ensure that survey numbers in land records correspond to actual holdings on the ground, Satyanarayana stated. Without a proper survey of lands at field level, addressing land issues would not be possible, he felt.

BJP leaders G Vidya Sagar, D Venkateswarlu, V Sudhakar, CH Kiran, A Upender, Shyam, N Veerababu and others were present along with the district chief.