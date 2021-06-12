Khammam: Don't get depressed, ZP chief tells corona patients

Khammam: ZP chairman L Kamal Raj on Friday visited Covid ward at Government Hospital in Mahdira town and inspected facilities provided. He also interacted with patients and enquired about their health issues.

The ZP chairman assured the patients that the State government is providing all facilities along with oxygen supply and medicines to Covid patients in all hospitals.

He suggested the corona patients not to get depressed and to think positive.

He told the doctors to conduct awareness on Covid infection and to monitor patients round-the-clock and to provide best service.

Hospital in-charge Dr Anil Kumar, Tahsildar Saidhulu, Dr Manorama, Agricultural Marketing Chairman CH Nageswara Rao, Rythu Bandhu convenor Chava Venu, municipal floor leader Y Venkatappa Rao and TRS leaders accompanied the ZP chief during his visit.