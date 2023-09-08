Khammam: Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy takes part in ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’event

Khammam : BJP Natiolal Co In-charge for Tamil Nadu Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy on Thursday collected soil in his native village of Narayanapuram under Kallur mandal in the district as part of the nation-wide ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ campaign, which was called by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier, he visited the school in the village and participated in tree plantation programme along with students. He informed that the BJP leaders and worers across the country were collecting soil from the houses of martyrs and prominent people as well as part of the programme. The soil would be sent to Kartaya Path in New Delhi for the Amrit Vatika proposed to be constructed in memory of freedom fighters and martyrs.

Later, Ponguleti visited Khammam town and interacted with party leaders and held discussions on Union Home Minister Amit Shah tour with party district president GallaSatyanrayana, Parliamentory Convener Namburi Ramalingeswara Rao and other leaders. He called upon party leaders to strive for the party development and its victory in the coming polls.He also visited Padmasri Awardee Vanajeevi Ramaiah and collected soli from this house at Reddy pallivillage.