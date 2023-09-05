Khammam growth at a scorching pace

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said Khammam city and constituency have undergone enormous growth in the recent four years that was not visible in the previous 70 years. Funds for the development of Khammam, which has become a role model in the State, are never denied by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

The fact that the Chief Minister and Minister for MAUD K T Rama Rao frequently asked officials and public figures from other districts to visit Khammam to observe the development projects carried out here is a source of pride, the minister said.

Interacting with the media here on Monday on completing four years as the transport minister, he said that although Congress and Telugu Desam parties came to power after the country gained independence, no MLA from Khammam became a minister and that he was fortunate to be appointed a minister in the KCR government.

The minister credited the Chief Minister for authorising more than Rs 2,000 crore for Khammam development. Under Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak, hundreds of families were extended aid at their doorsteps, he pointed out.

Ajay Kumar asserted that in contrast to previous ministers, he never interfered with the work of other MLAs in the district and always operated in a way that allowed them to carry out their duties. He took up issues pertaining to other constituencies only after a directive by the Chief Minister and to the extent necessary.

On September 14, the Government Medical College and a silver jubilee block at Mamata Hospital would be officially opened in Khammam by health minister T Harish Rao. The 85th birthday of former lawmaker Puvvada Nageswara Rao would also be celebrated on the occasion. He added that KTR would soon pay a visit to Khammam to launch many development projects.