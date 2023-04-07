Khammam: 'Kanti Velugu'drive draws good response

Khammam: Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar has commended the district administration for making the 'KantiVelugu' programme a grand success in the district. He noted around 79,920 persons were provided with reading glasses under the second phase. As many as 49,763 persons were found in need of prescription glasses, and of them 30,409 were given the glasses. The minister was inaugurating a KantiVelugu camp at Basti Dwawkhana in Medara Bazar in the 25th municipal division here on Thursday.

He said that as of Thursday 3,58,048 persons including 103 transgendershad undergone screening at the camps. Around 2,28,360 people had no eye-related issues, it was found. The camps were conducted in 283 grampanchayats and 66 wards while the programme was underway in 43panchayats and 12 wards in the district, he informed.

Later, the minster took part in the CMRF cheque distribution. He distributed 184 cheques at his camp office. So far, he said a total of Rs20.27 crore cheques were handed over to 4,723 needy persons as of Thursday. He lauded the services of CM KCR in implementingseveral unique welfare programmes in the state.