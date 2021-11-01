Khammam: Kisan Morcha leaders held

Khammam: Mild tension prevailed at the collectorate office as several members and leaders of Congress Kisan Morcha and farmers protested in front of the Collectorate office here on Monday.

Earlier the party leaders took out a protest rally amid raised anti-government slogans over its discouragement of paddy cultivation. The rally was started from the district party office was attended by a number of Kisan Morcha leaders.

They conducted protests at Dharna Chowk and tried laid to siege the Collectorate. The police rushed to the spot and stopped them. A heated argument took place between the Kisan Morcha leaders, Congress party leaders and Police. The police conveyed to them not to enter the leaders into the Collectorate, but some leaders tried to enter to Collectorate, and the police arrested them.

Speaking after arresting the leaders condemned the decision of the State government stopped to cultivate paddy crops in Rabhi season. They demanded the government to procure the paddy to the government Rs.2500/- per quanta. They asked the government to make permit paddy crops in this season.

After the team of the members submitted represented to the District Collector. Congress Kisan Morcha leaders P Veerabhadram, D Sowjanya, D Venkateswarlu, V Narasimha Rao, S Kishore, Govind Rao, Nagaraju, Ramesh, Hussain, Venkat Reddy and others.