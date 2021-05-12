Khammam: Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar inspects vaccination drive

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar along with District Collector RV Karnan on Tuesday inspected Covid-19 vaccination drive at Bhakta Ramadasu Kalakshetram in the town. He interacted with people and enquired if they have any issues.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister told that everyone should take Covid vaccine to protect themselves from contacting the virus.

The vaccination drive is being conducted for the second dose as per the guidelines of the government.

Later, Minister Ajay participated in Ramzan gift kits distribution programme at Mustafa Nagar. Nearly 3,500 gift kits were distributed to Muslim families at 51 mosques in the town. He wished the Muslims on Ramzan festival.

MLC B Lakshmi Narayana, SUDA Chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar, Corporation Mayor P Neeraja, Deputy Mayor Phathima Johar, corporators and other officers have accompanied the Minister.