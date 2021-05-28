Khammam: Nama Nageswara Rao hails State govt for record paddy procurement in times of Covid

Khammam: Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao said that Telangana tops the country when it comes to paddy procurement. Addressing the media in Khammam on Thursday, he informed that nearly 76% of paddy procurement was completed in the State. He appreciated Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for taking up the procurement process even during the pandemic time. He informed that nearly 61 lakh paddy was procured from farmers and it was a great achievement for Chief Minister.

He added that the paddy was cultivated in 52.76 lakh acres, and 656 paddy procurement centres were closed in 12 districts. Hailing the schemes of the State government like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima and round-the-clock power supply, Nama said no other State in the country other than Telangana was offering such a scheme to the farmers. He said the government had procured 52.73 lakh metric tonnes last year and this season, the government aims to procure 61 lakh metric tonnes, informing that nearly 3 lakh metric tonnes of paddy was procured in the district till the day.