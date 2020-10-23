Khammam: Rs 3.20 crore sanctioned for Jamalapuram temple development: Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar

Khammam: Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar informed that nearly Rs 3.20 crore were sanctioned for the development for Jamalapuram Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple.

On Friday, he visited the temple inJamalapuram and performed special puja. Temple priests welcomed him with temple honours.

Speaking after the puja, the Minister said the State government had allotted Rs 1.60 crore for the development of roads in the temple town

and to take up other development activities. In addition to this, the government also sanctioned Rs 3.20 crores for the temple development, he informed.

Later, the Minister visited Madhira town and inaugurated development works. He launched modern toilets in the town and park, which were constructed with Rs 65 lakh. Minister Ajay stated that MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao took special interest and constructed modern toilets in all municipalities across the State. Also, the government is setting up palle Prakruthi Vanams and Public Parks in all villages in all municipalities across the State, he added.

Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao, ZP Chairman L Kamal Raj, District Collector RV Karnan, Additional Collector Snehalatha Mogili, MLC B Lakshmi Narayana and others were present on the occasion.