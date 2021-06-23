Khammam: Take action against cops over Dalit woman's death

Khammam: Even though the State government boasts of people-friendly policing, people were subjected to physical torture and are being killed in police custody, alleged Left parties and Dalit outfits.

Leaders of CPI, CPM, KVPS and BSP demanded serious action against police officials and personnel responsible for the death of a Dalit woman, Mariyamma, who allegedly died in police custody.

On Tuesday, CPI leaders Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao, CPM leader Ponnam Venkateshwar Rao, KVPS leader Nandipati Manohar and others visited the deceased woman's son, Uday, who was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Khammam.

They demanded the State government to take action against Bhongir police for allegedly torturing and killing the Dalit woman in police custody and for subjecting her son to third grade treatment in police station.

The leaders alleged that police personnel of Addagudur police station in Yadadri-Bhogir district took Mariyamma and her son Uday of Komatlagudm in Chintakani mandal in the district into custody on June 17 in connection with a theft case. The woman was taken to Chintakani police station where she was first tortured on the same night and the next day, she was taken to Addagudur police station where the police brutally tortured her. "Due to physical torture, the woman died on June 18 in police custody. But the police officials are trying to cover up the case and threatening the family members of the deceased woman," they alleged.

The leaders complained that police beat Uday with lathis and leather belt and beaten Mariyamma, ignoring that she is a woman, on the road and dragged her. The CPI leader wanted Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia to Mariyamma's family and a government job to her son. The Left parties' leaders demanded the government to book SC/ST Atrocity and murder case against police officials responsible for the woman's death.