Khammam: Women organisations condemn attacks on Dalits

Khammam: Both Central and State governments had failed to control attacks on women, criticised various women associations of Khammam town.



Leaders of National Federation of India Women (NFIW), All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA) and Providing Opportunity for Women (POW) have burnt the effigies of State and Central governments at the main centres in Khammam town on Sunday. The associations' leaders condemned the attacks on women across the country, which are increasing day-by-day on Muslim, Dalit women in the country. They said the TRS government utterly failed in preventing the attacks on women and demanded the ruling party leaders to resign to their posts for their failure. They sought the TRS government to set up Mahila Commission immediately in the State to prevent the attacks.

They called on the workers of various organisations to participate in a protest on October 14 in all districts against the attacks on women.

Associations leaders Y Latha Devi, N Rama Krishna, K Srinivas, T Nirmala, Tati Venkateswarlu, M Ramana, B Ram Koti, G Mastan, B Ramesh, Rajani, Venkata Laxmamma, Nageswara Rao, Swarupa and other were participated in the programme.