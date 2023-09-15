Komatireddy Venkat Reddy eyes assembly entry from Nalgonda

Bhongir: Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy clarified that he is going to contest from Nalgonda assembly constituency and exuded confidence that he will win the seat with 50,000 majority. He called upon people to turn up in lakhs for the Congress party public meeting to be held at Kongarakalan on September 17. He urged that people irrespective of parties should come to the huge public meeting being addressed by Sonia Gandhi. He rued that the state government employees were still waiting for salaries across the state. In contrast, salaries were being paid on time in backward states like Jharkhand and Bihar, he pointed out.

He took a dig at CM KCR, alleging that though BRS spent Rs 500 crore for the recent public meeting, only 4 lakh people attended it. But, this time around 10 lakh people would surely attend Sonia’s meeting, he asserted. He said Telangana could not have been formed without Sonia Gandhi’s initiative.