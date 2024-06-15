Komatireddy vows to upskill youth

Nalgonda: Cinematography and Roads & Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy expressed his keen interest in developing the district and engaging the youth, especially girl students.

Participating in the Neelagiri Nipuna Programme here on Friday, which celebrated the distribution of course completion certificates for cinematography skill training courses for 100 girl students from the SC/ST category of Government Degree College and Telangana Social Welfare Residential College, Cherlapally of Nalgonda Town, the Minister shared insights from his recent trip to America with IT Minister Sridhar, noting that advanced countries focus on skill development as the key to success and life settlement.

He reaffirmed his support for promoting skill learning in cinematography and emphasised his approachability as a friendly minister.

He also mentioned upcoming development projects in the district, including a 15 km ring road exclusively around Nalgonda and a 90-crore cultural centre at the clock tower circle.

The event saw a huge gathering at the Udayadithya Auditorium, Collectorate Complex, Nalgonda, and was a grand success.

The 45-day course, which began in February and concluded in April 2024, provided both theoretical and practical training. The certificate distribution event was graced by several distinguished guests including District Collector Hari Chandana Dasari, SP Deepti, Municipal Chairman Burri Srinivas Reddy, SPACE Academy Chairman Shashi Preetam Garu, actor Vaibhavsurya, and others.

The event was handled by Jayashri and Shruti, students of Dubbing and Anchoring, while cinematography students Shruti and her team managed the camera coverage. Rudravaram Pallavi, Pranati, and other students shared their experiences and expressed gratitude to the Minister and Collector for the opportunity to learn cinematography.